Gal Gadot teases fans about Wonder Woman 1984 release

On Wednesday, Hollywood actress Gal Gadot has teased her fans about her upcoming movie “Wonder Woman 1984” by uploading a video on her social media account.

Taking to her Instagram account, the actress shared a video of getting ready for her new movie and captioned the post as “Gear up for”.

Gear up for #WonderWomanDay

Gadot posted the video after Warner Bros. updated about the theatrical release of the new movie “Wonder Woman 1984”. The movie was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the details, the movie is scheduled to premiere on Christmas Day however, Warner Bros. is thinking to postpone the release and will confirm the news in a few days.