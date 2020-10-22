Adsense 970×250
Jennifer Lawrence reveals she was a Republican before Trump’s election in 2016

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

22nd Oct, 2020. 10:32 am
Jennifer Lawrence

One of America’s renowned actresses Jennifer Lawrence has become quite politically active after Donald Trump’s election as the president in 2016.

And with the Presidential elections all set to happen in November, the actress actor is leaving no stone unturned to make sure the controversial figure does not head back to the White House.

In spite of her growing up in a Republican household, Lawrence witnessed her political views take a 360 degree turn following Trump’s election.

“My first time voting, I voted for John McCain. I was a little Republican,” revealed the Jennifer in an interview.

She went on say that even though she could identify “the fiscal benefits of the Republican policies,” she also “could also see the social issues weren’t in line with my views.”

“When Donald Trump got elected, that just changed everything. This is an impeached president whose broken many laws and has refused to condemn white supremacy, and it feels like there has been a line drawn in the sand,” she said.

“I don’t want to support a president who supports white supremacists,” she added.

