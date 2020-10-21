Things Aima Baig & Shahbaz Shigri haven’t done before

One of the most adorable couples in the Pakistan entertainment industry, Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri, is one of the most talked-about duos.

Earlier, they denied all the rumors of seeing each other, however, one day they both decided to confirm the news and admitted that they both are dating. The Malang singer revealed her relationship on social media and wrote, “Happily Dating”.

Also Read 1 month ago Singer Aima Baig confirms her relationship with Shahbaz Shigri Renowned singer Aima Baig has amazed her fans as she has finally...

Aima is a Pakistani singer and a scriptwriter. She has sung many famous songs for Pakistani movies such as Kaif o Suroor (Na Maloom Afraad 2), Kalabaaz Dil (Lahore se Aagey), Pakistan Gayi (Kaaf Kangna), and many more.

On the other hand, Shahbaz Shigri has worked both front and behind the camera and got fame for his character in the Pakistani movie Paray Hut Love.

Recently, the couple was seen playing a fun game together.

Watch: