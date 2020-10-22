Adsense 970×250
320×100

Umair Jaswal, Sana Javed give fans major husband-wife goals with a loved-up snap

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

22nd Oct, 2020. 11:33 am
Adsense 300×600
Umair Jaswal Sana Javed newly-weds

Newly-wed couple Umair Jaswal and Sana Javed have extended gratitude to the fans and admirers for sending them love on their marriage.

Famed singer Umair Jaswal took to his Instagram to thank fans for their love along with a beautiful new picture with his wife.

He wrote, “Thank You so very much for all the warmth, love, and the heartfelt blessings. We are blessed to have so many loved ones around us. Means the world to us. We wish we could thank each and every single one of you individually. Please remember us in your prayers. Lots of love. Thank You and God bless…US.”

Earlier on October 20, actress Sana Javed, who tied the knot with singer Umair Jaswal, shared new wedding pictures from the auspicious occasion on her Instagram.

The newlywed couple sent fans into a frenzy as they shared a picture of their blissful moment from their Nikkah ceremony, on social media.

View this post on Instagram

❤️🤍

A post shared by Sana Javed (@sanajaved.official) on

Also, the Sammi Meri Waar singer treated fans with the cute snaps from his Nikkah with the Khaani actress.

He captioned the post as, “Alhamdulillah.”

View this post on Instagram

Alhamdullilah 🥰

A post shared by Umair Jaswal (@umairjaswalofficial) on

Number of showbiz celebrities including Noor Zafar Khan, Yumna Zaidi, Minal Khan, Ayesha Omar, Kinza Hashmi and Armeena Khan sent in congratulatory messages in the comments section.

Furthermore, both, Sana and Umair were rumored to be dating, however, they never accepted their relationship in front of the world and kept their personal life private.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

5 hours ago
Why people are calling Bilal Abbas “lucky charm”?

Bilal Abbas, the heartthrob of Pakistan Showbiz Industry, proved to be a...
Esra Bilgic Ramo
6 hours ago
Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic looks divine in new Ramo’s episode trailer

In the new trailer of the romantic thriller "Ramo", Ertugrul actress Esra...
Jannat Mirza new photo
6 hours ago
I find peace in solitude, says TikTok star Jannat Mirza

On Thursday, TikTok star Jannat Mirza said that she was relieved after...
Nimra Ali bridal shoot
6 hours ago
Have a look at Nimra Ali’s bridal shoot

The first bridal shoot of the cheerful Nimra Ali, who became popular...
Feroze Khan with son
7 hours ago
Feroze Khan shares adorable picture with son

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan shared an adorable picture with his son Mohammad...
Asim Hania unfollowed
9 hours ago
Asim Azhar & Hania Aamir unfollowed each other on Instagram

After Alizeh Shah and Noaman Sami, Pakistani celebrities Hania Aamir and Asim...
Adsense 300×250

Recent News

AED TO PKR 23rd October 2020
2 hours ago
AED TO PKR, 23rd October: Today UAE Dirham Rate in Pakistan Rupee

Today's UAE Dirham to Pakistan Rupee conversion is based on open market...
SAR TO PKR, 23rd October 2020
2 hours ago
Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan Rupee, 23rd October 2020 (SAR TO PKR)

On Friday: Today's Saudi Riyal to Pakistan Rupee (Riyal TO PKR) exchange...
Gold rates in karachi
2 hours ago
Gold Rates: Today’s Gold Rate in Karachi, 23 October 2020

Today 24K Gold Rate in Karachi Per tola is Rs. 115500. These prices are...
USD TO PKR
3 hours ago
USD TO PKR, 23rd Oct: Dollar to PKR Rate in Pakistan Rupee

Friday - Today USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) exchange...