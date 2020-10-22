Newly-wed couple Umair Jaswal and Sana Javed have extended gratitude to the fans and admirers for sending them love on their marriage.

Famed singer Umair Jaswal took to his Instagram to thank fans for their love along with a beautiful new picture with his wife.

He wrote, “Thank You so very much for all the warmth, love, and the heartfelt blessings. We are blessed to have so many loved ones around us. Means the world to us. We wish we could thank each and every single one of you individually. Please remember us in your prayers. Lots of love. Thank You and God bless…US.”

Earlier on October 20, actress Sana Javed, who tied the knot with singer Umair Jaswal, shared new wedding pictures from the auspicious occasion on her Instagram.

The newlywed couple sent fans into a frenzy as they shared a picture of their blissful moment from their Nikkah ceremony, on social media.

Also, the Sammi Meri Waar singer treated fans with the cute snaps from his Nikkah with the Khaani actress.

He captioned the post as, “Alhamdulillah.”

Number of showbiz celebrities including Noor Zafar Khan, Yumna Zaidi, Minal Khan, Ayesha Omar, Kinza Hashmi and Armeena Khan sent in congratulatory messages in the comments section.

Furthermore, both, Sana and Umair were rumored to be dating, however, they never accepted their relationship in front of the world and kept their personal life private.