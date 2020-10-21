What does Yasir Hussain reveal about wife Iqra Aziz?

Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz are one of the most talked-about celebrity couples in the entertainment industry.

At the beginning of their relationship, both were criticized badly as they always appeared together everywhere. However, both decided to tie the knot in 2019.

The pictures of their wedding went viral on social media like a fire. Apart from their fans, the whole nation was happy for their wedding as they recieved uncountable love from the netizens.

Since after they got hitched, the couple always updates their fans and followers about the happenings in their life.

Recently, Yasir uploaded a picture of Iqra enjoying her “french toast” while sitting at the couch, but the story behind it is hilarious.

He wrote,

“mai ne makai ki roti khai chae pi li us se pehly juice pia phir mai mogambo ko walk pe le k gaya wapas aya toh tab bhi @iiqraazizapna wohi aik french toast 🍞 kha rahi then.”

In response, Iqra wrote,

“Because I was busy admiring this wonderful and tasteful room set by you♥️”.

Earlier, the couple went on a Pakistan tour after the lockdown eased in different parts of the country and kept their fans updated about the trip on their social media handles.

View this post on Instagram Khanabad ki Family♥️ #hunza #memories A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN🇵🇰 (@iiqraaziz) on Oct 20, 2020 at 7:43am PDT

View this post on Instagram #hunza #love #husbandandwife A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN🇵🇰 (@iiqraaziz) on Oct 15, 2020 at 12:39am PDT