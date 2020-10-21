Who attended Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal nikkah ceremony?

Many Pakistani celebrities have shocked their fans by getting married, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. However, everyone got excited to see them tying the knot and living a happy life.

Earlier, Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir got hitched and left everyone in shock as there were no rumors or any information regarding them.

On Tuesday (20th October), another celebrity couple, Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal made their fans and followers happy by sharing their nikkah pictures.

Both, Sana and Umair were rumored to be dating, however, they never accepted their relationship in front of the world and kept their personal life private.

Here are the pictures of their big event, attended by friends and family.

Here are the pictures of Sana Javed’s family.