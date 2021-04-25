Adsense 970×250

Aamir Liaquat Married For The Third Time? Here Are Few Shocking Revelations!

Web DeskWeb Editor

25th Apr, 2021. 09:10 pm
Aamir Liaquat third marriage
Famed TV host and politician, who had tied the not with Syeda Tuba Aamir second time, has been accused of marrying for the third time to an actress named Hania Khan.

Actress Hania Khan has recently made some shocking revelations for being Aamir Liaquat’s third wife.

“This has been going for a long time,” she declared.

The actress further revealed that she and her family had been meeting Hussain for a long time and also arranged our marriage, but her second wife Tooba Aamir started a campaign against this marriage.

“Tooba is a hypocrite, she tried to damage my career,” Hania Khan added.

Hania Khan Aamir Liaquat

Also, a video doing rounds on social media also revealed that the host is a “cheat and a traitor”.

In the video, Khan can be heard saying: “Aamir Liaquat, it is very sad that by trying to act good in front of me you manipulated and made my parents seem bad. I hit my mother because of you. I am blaming my sister Hira through whom I have reached this stage. Through whom I can call myself Hania Khan.”

“I was a driver’s daughter. I am from a poor background. Only my mother and sisters supported me and you made me their enemy”, Hania confessed.

“Aamir Wah! I have a dua that Ya Allah! Don’t bestow anyone the destiny you bestowed upon me. Daughters should be born in rich houses only. Aamir you cheated on me. You cheated on me along with your wife Tooba.”

“Aamir Liaquat I challenge you if you are as honest as you claim then say ‘you don’t have any link with me’ in media and answer every question regarding me”. “You are a traitor,” she claimed.

“If you don’t care about me, I don’t care about you as well”.

“Whoever I misbehaved with, I say sorry to them. This black magic was done upon me by Tooba,” Hania apologizes.

The actress has also shared few screenshots from her chat with Liaquat in which he has also confessed about his love for Hania.

Take A Look!

Aamir Liaquat’s Third Wife

Aamir Liaquat’s Third Wife Hania Khan

Aamir Liaquat Hania Khan WhatsApp chat

Aamir Liaquat Hania Khan chat revealed

Aamir Liaquat Married for third time

Note that the politician also has two children from his first wife, Bushra. He married Tuba for the second time Tuba in 2018.

