Adsense 300×250

Veteran actress Sumbul Shahid, who is the sister of legendary showbiz stars Asma Abbas and Bushra Ansari, is on a ventilator.

Sumbal Shahid is fighting for her life on the ventilator after contracting the deadly coronavirus. Both sisters have requested their fans and netizens to pray for their sister’s swift recovery.

Bushra Ansari had taken to her Instagram actor and informed about her sister’s ill-health and asked everyone to remember her in their prayers.

She captioned it, “My darling sister sumbul Shahid is fighting a battle with Coronavirus these days ..pl pray for her speedy recovery ..char Chand salamat rahain ameen.”

Soon after the news broke out, many fans flooded the comments section with sincere wishes and duas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bushra Bashir (@ansari.bushra)

Also, actor Asad Siddiqui requests everyone to pray for Sumbul Shahid as she battles COVID-19.

Sumbul Shahid is best known for Golden Girls. She is also popular with the fan favourite drama serial, Dolly Ki Ayegi Baraat.

Lastly, the actress appeared in the drama serial Nand, alongside Shahroz Shabzwari, Minal Khan, Ijaz Aslam and others.