Adsense 970×250

Adnan Siddiqui Requests Everyone To Follow COVID-19 SOPs

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

29th Apr, 2021. 12:22 am
Adsense 300×600
Adnan Siddiqui
Adsense 300×250

As the coronavirus cases have been increasing rapidly in Pakistan, veteran actor Adnan Siddiqui has requested the nation to follow COVID-19 SOPs.

The Mere Pass Tum Ho actor took to Twitter and wrote,

“As our nation recorded the highest number of deaths in a single day yesterday since the start of the pandemic, I would request everyone to please follow the SOPs to stop this deadly virus from spreading.”

Earlier, Siddiqui had recieved the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine and shared his experience on Instagram.

He wrote,

“Finally got the jab yesterday. It’s a huge relief. Honestly, I was a bit jittery in the beginning. Because of the needle, of course! No matter how young or old are you, this is one thing that petrifies you every time.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adnan Siddiqui (@adnansid1)

Siddiqui went on to write,

“I have been asked multiple questions before and after my vaccination by family and friends worried about the efficacy and safety of the vaccine. Yes, I also read those sporadic reports of after effects of the vaccine, which have made people wary. I had my share of doubts too. Then I consulted my friend, Dr. Junaid Ali Shah, who assured me that my fears were unfounded and gave a go ahead. And by Allah’s grace, I am feeling perfectly fine.”

He concluded by writing,

“The onus to combat the pandemic is on us. Those who are sceptical of whether to go ahead with the vaccine or not, as someone who’s got inoculated recently, my vote is with the vaccination. Yet, please consult your personal doctor, specially those who are on medication or are immuno compromised.”

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Amjad Sabri death anniversary
20 mins ago
Remembering Legendary Qawwal Amjad Sabri on 5th death anniversary

Popular Qawwal and Naat Khawan Amjad Sabri is being remembered today (Thursday)...
1 hour ago
You Can’t Take Your Eyes Off Nimra Khan’s New Photos

One of the bravest and smiling showbiz actresses Nimra Khan looks enchanting in...
Dananeer Mobeen
1 hour ago
Dananeer Mobeen aka Pawri Girl Slays In New Photos

The #pawrihorihai trend has faded away but Dananeer Mobeen aka the pawri...
Sarah and Falak
3 hours ago
“I am very happy with Falak” – Sarah Khan Grateful For Her Loving Husband

One of the most adored couples of Pakistan’s showbiz industry Sarah Khan and Falak...
Ayeza Khan
5 hours ago
Ayeza Khan Pays Homage to timeless grace, elegance In These Snaps

Actress Ayeza Khan always keeps her fans glued to her Instagram account...
Minal Khan
7 hours ago
Minal Khan Appreciates Her Brother Maaz Khan’s Hard Work

TV actress Minal Khan has always seen sharing photos with her siblings...

Recent News

Pakistan COVID: 5,300 Positive Cases, 178 Deaths Report Today
19 mins ago
Pakistan COVID: 5,300 Positive Cases, 178 Deaths Report Today

A total of 5,300 people tested positive with the deadly virus in...
Amjad Sabri death anniversary
20 mins ago
Remembering Legendary Qawwal Amjad Sabri on 5th death anniversary

Popular Qawwal and Naat Khawan Amjad Sabri is being remembered today (Thursday)...
NAB Requests Issuance Of Permanent Arrest Warrant Against Nawaz Sharif
28 mins ago
NAB Requests Issuance Of Permanent Arrest Warrant Against Nawaz Sharif

Appeals against the convictions of Avenfield Reference, Maryam Nawaz and Capt (R)...
US Returning To Normalcy As CDC Eases Mask Guidelines
51 mins ago
US Returning To Normalcy As CDC Eases Mask Guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a US public health...