Aiman Khan’s Photos In All Red Attire Will Make Your Heart Skip A Beat

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

24th Apr, 2021. 10:28 am
Aiman Khan
The most adored showbiz celebrity Aiman Khan usually treats fans with her stunning looks and amazing fashion sense.

She is loved by millions of people and has received immense appreciation and fame within a short span of time.

Recently, the Behad starlet took to her Instagram handle and left fans dropping jaws as they gushed over the gorgeous Aiman.

Recently, the Mann Mayal actress took to her Instagram account and shared multiple photos donning an all-red attire. Netizens couldn’t stop praising the actress’s simplicity and beauty in the photos. Take a look!

Earlier, Aiman Khan had received intense flak after she body-shamed actress Mawra Hocane for being too skinny during a TV show.

The actress came forward to backlash those who negatively took her comment and asked them to keep their opinions with themselves.

She posted a story with a detailed note for the naysayers taking to Instagram.

“I don’t understand why people take things personally and spread negativity. My life is not your property, you have no right to say anything to me if I can’t say anything to you.”

