Singer Ali Zafar’s brilliant cooking tips are back again. After his hit chicken karahi recipe that left everyone in fits, the multitalented actor’s running commentary on his omelette is hilarious.

Earlier, Ali Zafar was in the spotlight for a controversial Chicken Karahi recipe. The recipe was something that the internet was not ready to handle as he proceeded to boil the meat instead of the usual frying method.

The unorthodox method sent Twitter into a meltdown, with many questioning Ali Zafar’s bad cooking skills in the kitchen.

He had proceeded to add onions, tomatoes, spices and finished it off with lemon slices, ginger and coriander, again sparking confusion as he did not follow the traditional method.

Later, he boiled the chicken which seemed torn and tattered in the end.

آپ نے بھیےّ کی کڑاہی تو کھائی ہو گی لیکن بھائ کی نہیں۔ چیک کریں۔ #bhaeekikarahi #bhaeehazirhai pic.twitter.com/kSOUwKApyZ — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) January 17, 2021

Ali Zafar took to Twitter to spend his Sunday with fans as he began a Q&A session which turned out to be interesting as a female fan asked him to marry her.

No doubt, his response was decent yet hilarious to the fan’s marriage proposal.