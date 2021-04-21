Adsense 970×250

American composer Jim Steinman passes away

Komal FatimaWeb Editor

21st Apr, 2021. 10:17 am
Adsense 300×600
Jim Steinman
Adsense 300×250

Veteran American composer Jim Steinman has passed away at the age of 73.

His brother confirmed to the Associated Press that Jim has died due to kidney failure on Monday. He was ill for some time. “I miss him a great deal already,” he added.

Jim Steinman is famous for his songs like Bat out Of Hell and Total Eclipse of the Heart. He is also known for his operatic productions. He got fame with rock star Meat Loaf.

His album 1977 Bat out of Hell was one of the biggest albums of that time. It got more than 50 million copies sold around the world. The album also received its own stage musical in 2017.

Jim won the album of the year Grammy for his work on Celine Dion’s Falling Into You. He also worked for masterpiece Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical, Whistle Down The Wind in 1998.

Meat Loaf had said about Jim Steinman, “There is no other songwriter ever like him,”

“I can never repay him. He has been such an influence, in fact, the biggest influence on my life, and I learned so much from him that there would be no way I could ever repay Mr. Jim Steinman.”

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Zarnish Khan
2 hours ago
Zarnish Khan Stealing Hearts With Her Million-Watt Beauty, Elegance

Gorgeous showbiz’s actress Zarnish Khan has shared an inspirational quote with her Insta fam....
Aymen Saleem
2 hours ago
Do You Know Who Is Actress Aymen Saleem’s Father?

Actress Aymen Saleem, who recently made her debut in the drama industry,...
Netizens Criticize actress Kubra Khan on her dressing
4 hours ago
Netizens Criticize actress Kubra Khan on her dressing

Kubra Khan is a well-known Pakistani actress who got fame in a...
Gigi Hadid daughter
4 hours ago
Gigi Hadid shares a glimpse of her 7-month-old daughter

Palestinian-American supermodel Gigi Hadid once again become emotional while sharing pictures of...
Riz Ahmed
6 hours ago
How did Riz Ahmed propose to his wife?

Riz Ahmed, a British actor of Pakistani origin, had proposed to his...
Sheheryar Munawar
7 hours ago
Sheheryar Munawar defends Pakistan from being burned to ashes

Actor Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui appealed to the citizens who plan on burning...

Recent News

India: 22 Killed In Hospital Due To Oxygen Supply Disruption
1 hour ago
India: 22 Killed In Hospital Due To Oxygen Supply Disruption

In Maharashtra, the state of India, 22 patients died at Zakir Hussain...
Heatwave Environs Karachi From April 23 To 25: Met Dept.
2 hours ago
Heatwave Environs Karachi From April 23 To 25: Met Dept.

The Meteorological Department's Heat Wave Center has forecast heatwave in Karachi and...
Ramadan Calendar Karachi
2 hours ago
Ramadan calendar Karachi 2021: Today Sehri timing Karachi, Iftar timing Karachi

Karachi: Today Ramadan calendar Karachi 2021 has been updated, Karachi Ramazan timing...
Zarnish Khan
2 hours ago
Zarnish Khan Stealing Hearts With Her Million-Watt Beauty, Elegance

Gorgeous showbiz’s actress Zarnish Khan has shared an inspirational quote with her Insta fam....