American composer Jim Steinman passes away

Veteran American composer Jim Steinman has passed away at the age of 73.

His brother confirmed to the Associated Press that Jim has died due to kidney failure on Monday. He was ill for some time. “I miss him a great deal already,” he added.

Jim Steinman is famous for his songs like Bat out Of Hell and Total Eclipse of the Heart. He is also known for his operatic productions. He got fame with rock star Meat Loaf.

His album 1977 Bat out of Hell was one of the biggest albums of that time. It got more than 50 million copies sold around the world. The album also received its own stage musical in 2017.

Jim won the album of the year Grammy for his work on Celine Dion’s Falling Into You. He also worked for masterpiece Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical, Whistle Down The Wind in 1998.

Meat Loaf had said about Jim Steinman, “There is no other songwriter ever like him,”

“I can never repay him. He has been such an influence, in fact, the biggest influence on my life, and I learned so much from him that there would be no way I could ever repay Mr. Jim Steinman.”