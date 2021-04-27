Asim Azhar Has A Special Advice For The Students

Adsense 300×250

Pakistani singer Asim Azhar has been raising his voice in support of students following the ongoing COVID-19 third wave across Pakistan.

However, after Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood announced the postponement of examinations, Asim Azhar once again took to the micro-blogging site.

The Tum Tum singer appreciated Mahmood’s decision but gave a piece of advice for all the students.

“Mubarak bacho. Partying face Ab khuda ka waasta hai parties aur get togethers bhi cancel karna apne aur ghar baithna until we’re done with covid,” advised Asim.

Mubarak bacho. 🥳 Ab khuda ka waasta hai parties aur get togethers bhi cancel karna apne aur ghar baithna until we’re done with covid 🙏🏽 — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) April 27, 2021

Earlier, the Yaad singer lashed out at the government for not considering the demands of students and others to cancel exams 2021 just for the sake of their ego.

Taking to Twitter, Asim sound “angry” as he said the future of students matters when they have a guaranteed and safe future by not targeted by the Coronavirus.

“Abay bhai future bachay ga tou ayega na? At this point, it feels like the gov has taken it to it’s ego to hold the exams this year. With this rising wave of covid, it will be a huge mistake to let kids take the virus back to their homes,” he wrote.

‘Future ki baat hai bacho ki !!!’ abay bhai future bachay ga tou ayega na? At this point it feels like the gov has taken it to it’s ego to hold the exams this year. With this rising wave of covid, it will be a huge mistake to let kids take the 🦠virus back to their homes. 🙏🏽 — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) April 24, 2021

He, in another tweet, pointed out that not only the exams should be cancelled but also the government should consider over imposing a lockdown across the country in order to battle with the virus completely.

The Ghalat Fehmi singer added, “Also, when I ask my government to cancel the exams this year, I also ask them to activate strict lockdowns thru out the country. Aisa nahi hai ke bas exams cancel hojayen aur baaki mulk mai party chalay. I hope we all agree on this as well.”

Also, when I ask my government to cancel the exams this year, I also ask them to activate strict lockdowns thru out the country. Aisa nahi hai ke bas exams cancel hojayen aur baaki mulk mai party chalay. I hope we all agree on this as well. 🙏🏽 — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) April 24, 2021