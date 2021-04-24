Adsense 300×250

Singer Asim Azhar lashes out at the government for not considering the demands of students and others to cancel exams 2021 just for the sake of their ego.

Taking to Twitter, Asim sound “angry” as he said the future of students matters when they have a guaranteed and safe future by not targeted by the Coronavirus.

“Abay bhai future bachay ga tou ayega na? At this point, it feels like the gov has taken it to it’s ego to hold the exams this year. With this rising wave of covid, it will be a huge mistake to let kids take the virus back to their homes,” he wrote.

He, in another tweet, pointed out that not only the exams should be cancelled but also the government should consider over imposing a lockdown across the country in order to battle with the virus completely.

The Ghalat Fehmi singer added, “Also, when I ask my government to cancel the exams this year, I also ask them to activate strict lockdowns thru out the country. Aisa nahi hai ke bas exams cancel hojayen aur baaki mulk mai party chalay. I hope we all agree on this as well.”

Earlier in the day, Singer Falak Shabir has a piece of exciting news for all the students.

As students from around the country are demanding the cancellation of board exams 2021 amidst the ongoing deadly COVID-19 outbreak.

However, Shabir took to his Twitter and said that this year’s exams will be cancelled soon.

Later, in his Instagram story, the singer assured that this is going to happen by saying: “Mark my words.”

Board Exams Schedule

According to Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood, all Cambridge exams will proceed as per schedule as AS and A-Level exams will begin on April 26 and O Level and IGCSE exams on May 10.

On the other hand, Matriculation and Intermediate board exams have been deferred and will take place in late May.