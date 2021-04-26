Adsense 970×250

Atif Aslam prays for India as it witnesses the worst Covid-19 surge

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

26th Apr, 2021. 06:00 pm
atif aslam
Atif Aslam, a popular singer in Pakistan and India, also expressed his concern and worry regarding the current situation in India caused by the global epidemic.

Expressing concern over the situation in India, he tweeted saying, “Praying for #India as the country battles the worst #Covid-19 surge the world has witnessed.”

“Let’s all – irrespective of the place we live in – strictly follow the SOPs to avoid further burdening our healthcare systems.” the pop singer added.

He also used hashtags in his tweet showing solidarity, such as, #PakistanstandswithIndia’.

The Corona epidemic has become uncontrollable in India, and the number of deaths in India has so far exceeded one hundred and ninety five thousand.

The lockdown in the capital city of Delhi has been extended by a week while Bangladesh has announced to close the border it shares with India from today.

In other news, the American media claims that the actual number of deaths not reported in India from Coronavirus is much higher.

