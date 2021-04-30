Ayesha Omar Wants Everyone To Stay Positive In Every Situation

Adsense 300×250

Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar has shared several gorgeous photos on her Instagram account today and advised people to always stay positive.

The Bulbulay actress can be seen donning a floral pink attire with a sleek hair bun.

Take a look!

The pictures had garnered immense love within no time as fans couldn’t stop gushing over the stunning beauty.

On the other hand, the Zindagi Gulzar Hai actress advised people to always stay positive in every situation.

She wrote,

“hope you all have a beautiful Friday, despite everything that’s going on. Positive manifestations and regulating our emotional responses is the key to a better life experience.”

Ayesha Omar is a Pakistani actress, model, singer, and host. She is one of the highest-paid actresses in Pakistan and also considered a style icon.