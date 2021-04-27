Adsense 970×250

Billie Eilish treats fans sharing a snippet from her upcoming track

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

27th Apr, 2021. 05:24 pm
Billie Eilish upcoming track
American pop singer Billie Eilish has released the trailer of her new song ‘Happier Than Ever’, which was eagerly awaited by her fans.

Billie Eilish has released a teaser for her new song on her Instagram account, and the complete track will be released soon.

 

The trailer of the singer’s song has been viewed more than 14.5 million times on Instagram within a day while more than 7.2 million people have also liked it.

In addition, there is a series of comments from fans on this teaser posted by the singer.

The extraordinary 19-year-old American singer and songwriter had earlier made her fans curious by releasing the trailer of her musical documentary  ‘Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry’ to her Instagram account.

 

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

