Billie Eilish treats fans sharing a snippet from her upcoming track

Adsense 300×250

American pop singer Billie Eilish has released the trailer of her new song ‘Happier Than Ever’, which was eagerly awaited by her fans.

Billie Eilish has released a teaser for her new song on her Instagram account, and the complete track will be released soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

The trailer of the singer’s song has been viewed more than 14.5 million times on Instagram within a day while more than 7.2 million people have also liked it.

In addition, there is a series of comments from fans on this teaser posted by the singer.

The extraordinary 19-year-old American singer and songwriter had earlier made her fans curious by releasing the trailer of her musical documentary ‘Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry’ to her Instagram account.