BTS’s BANG BANG CON 2021 wins the internet with 2.7 million viewers

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

21st Apr, 2021. 10:48 pm
BANG BANG CON 2021
BTS online concert BANG BANG CON 2021 has taken over the internet by storm as BTS Army was over the moon to watch their favorite band performing live online.

According to the details, BANG BANG CON 2021 was BTS’s first official concert ever since their Map Of The Soul world tour got canceled. Over 2.7 million fans made the online concert successful by watching it online.

The eight-hour concert included BTS’s 2015 BTS Live Trilogy: Episode I. BTS Begin, clips of their 5th Muster fan meeting straight from Busan and 2019 Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” concert from Sao Paulo, Brazil.

BTS announced the mega event with a catchy teaser poster on Twitter with a caption, “Knock knock, is this ARMY’s room?”

Bang Bang Con had happened online last April. The concert featured live performance footage from 2015. The concert took place after the Map of the Soul tour was postponed due to coronavirus. 

BTS came up with Bang Bang Con: The Live, 90-minute pay-per-view concert. The performance had taken place on June 14, a day after the group’s seventh anniversary. 

