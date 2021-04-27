Adsense 970×250

Celal Al sends his greetings to Imran Abbas all the way from Africa

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

27th Apr, 2021. 06:44 pm
Adsense 300×600
Celal Al Africa
Adsense 300×250

Abdul Rehman Alp, a Turkish actor who is currently in Tanzania has sent his greetings and love to Pakistani actor Imran Abbas via a video with the kids of Africa.

Turkish actor Celal AL, who played the role of Abdul Rehman Alp in the Turkish series “Dirilis: Ertugrul” based on Islamic history, sent out a message to Imran Abbas, sending his greetings.

Supermodel and actor Imran Abbas and Celal AL, who are considered to be the most beautiful and influential men in Asian countries, have become very close friends, the evidence of which can be seen in the photos and videos shared on their social media accounts.

Imran Abbas shared the video to his Instagram account in which Celal AL extends his greetings to Imran Abbas from Tanzania, an East African country. The Tanzanian children can also be seen with the Turkish actor who too chant slogans of Imran Abbas.

Sharing the video to his Instagram account, Imran Abbas expressed his love and wrote in the caption, “Thank you so much my brother @celalall and Yasin Mesgul for sending such an adorable message from Tanzania. I wish I was there with you guys but couldn’t fly because of CAA Pakistan’s restriction for flights from Africa. But nevertheless flying with you soon to another destination inshaAllah in a few days and we will go together to Africa again in coming days after this ban is over. ❤️❤️❤️Lots of love to Tanzania and Turkey .”

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Imran Abbas fans
49 mins ago
Imran Abbas is Thankful For 5 Million Followers, calls fans his true strength

Imran Abbas, a popular actor of the Pakistani and Bollywood showbiz industry,...
Billie Eilish upcoming track
2 hours ago
Billie Eilish treats fans sharing a snippet from her upcoming track

American pop singer Billie Eilish has released the trailer of her new...
Noor Bukhari pandemic
2 hours ago
Noor Bukhari’s heart says that the pandemic is about to end

Noor Bukhari, who quit the showbiz industry for the sake of Islam,...
Kanye West's Yeezy sneakers sell for recording USD 1.8 million at auction
2 hours ago
Kanye West’s Yeezy sneakers sold for $1.8 million

A pair of prototype Nikes worn by rapper Kanye West during his...
Shaniera Akram
2 hours ago
Shaniera Akram is hopeful that Covid can build unity between two enemies

Legendary cricketer Wasim Akram's wife and social activist Shaniera Akram was impressed...
Isra Ghazal
18 hours ago
Pakistani Actress Isra Ghazal Got Married To Sajid Shah

One of Pakistan's prominent senior actresses Isra Ghazal has tied the knot...

Recent News

Hareem Shah
14 mins ago
Hareem Shah Shares Video, Photos With Bollywood Actors Including Govinda

Pakistani TikTok star Hareem Shah has once again surprised the nation as...
Ayushmann Khurrana
28 mins ago
Ayushmann Khurrana Contributes To The COVID-19 Relief Fund

As India battles the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood actor Ayushmann...
Imran Abbas fans
49 mins ago
Imran Abbas is Thankful For 5 Million Followers, calls fans his true strength

Imran Abbas, a popular actor of the Pakistani and Bollywood showbiz industry,...
Shafqat Mahmood
59 mins ago
No exams will take place in the country till 15th of June: Shafqat Mahmood

On Tuesday, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood and Special Assistant to...