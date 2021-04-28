Adsense 970×250

Dananeer Mobeen aka Pawri Girl Slays In New Photos

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

28th Apr, 2021. 11:53 pm
Dananeer Mobeen
The #pawrihorihai trend has faded away but Dananeer Mobeen aka the pawri girl is getting fame day by day.

Dananeer Mobeen became an overnight social media sensation after her #pawrihorhihai video went viral all over the world.

The girl in the video says it’s me, it’s my car and, they are my friends and they are doing a party. The girl’s speaking style, fake English accent, and tone were such that the video was funny to the users and it went viral within a few hours.

Recently, new photos of the pawri girl are making rounds on the internet, in which she can be seen donning a nude shade pishwas.

Take a look!

