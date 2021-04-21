Do You Know How Much Does Mansha Pasha’s Dress Cost?

Adsense 300×250

Mansha Pasha, a well-known actress of the Pakistan showbiz industry, while congratulating Ramadan, shared a photo of herself on Twitter which has now become a topic of discussion on social media.

Ramzan Mubarak everyone ✨ pic.twitter.com/nyrCPQybG9 — Mansha Pasha (@manshapasha) April 14, 2021

According to the details, knowing the price of the dress that Mansha Pasha wore just for a photo will shock you.

On the micro-blogging site Twitter, users criticized Mansha Pasha’s lightly embroidered dress, which costs Rs 93,000.

One of the social media users revealed the price and wrote,

“I loved this dress. But then I found out it’s worth 93,000 PKR. Now I don’t love this dress.”

I loved this dress. But then I found out it’s worth 93,000 PKR. Now I don’t love this dress. https://t.co/gQXITeBaSZ — Nimra (@NimraKay) April 18, 2021

Similarly, the fashion industry and big brands now feel that they are selling their name instead of the quality and design of the clothes. The irony is that the rich and affluent pay a heavy price for such modest dresses.