Adsense 970×250

Do You Know How Much Does Mansha Pasha’s Dress Cost?

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

21st Apr, 2021. 08:23 pm
Adsense 300×600
Mansha Pasha Dress
Adsense 300×250

Mansha Pasha, a well-known actress of the Pakistan showbiz industry, while congratulating Ramadan, shared a photo of herself on Twitter which has now become a topic of discussion on social media.

According to the details, knowing the price of the dress that Mansha Pasha wore just for a photo will shock you.

On the micro-blogging site Twitter, users criticized Mansha Pasha’s lightly embroidered dress, which costs Rs 93,000.

One of the social media users revealed the price and wrote,

“I loved this dress. But then I found out it’s worth 93,000 PKR. Now I don’t love this dress.”

 

Similarly, the fashion industry and big brands now feel that they are selling their name instead of the quality and design of the clothes. The irony is that the rich and affluent pay a heavy price for such modest dresses.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Pakistani Celebrities denounce the Blast on Serena Chowk in Quetta
1 hour ago
Pakistani Celebrities denounce the Blast on Serena Chowk in Quetta

The death toll after a bomb explosion at a luxury hotel in...
Jennifer-Lopez
2 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez wishes birthday to her ex-husband’s daughter

US-based pop icon and star actress Jennifer Lopez wished a happy birthday...
Ayesha Omar
12 hours ago
Ayesha Omar’s New Photos Will Make You Fall In Love With Her Again

Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar never fails to impress her fans with her...
Oscars coronavirus
12 hours ago
Oscars 2021: Will Wearing Masks Be Mandatory For The Attendees?

Many regulations have been made by the academy administration to prevent the...
The Witcher 2
13 hours ago
The Witcher Season 2 Release Date Revealed!

Ted Sarandos, Netflix co-CEO, and the chief content officer has revealed the...
BANG BANG CON 2021
13 hours ago
BTS’s BANG BANG CON 2021 wins the internet with 2.7 million viewers

BTS online concert BANG BANG CON 2021 has taken over the internet...

Recent News

9 seconds ago
Earth Day: Kangana Ranaut shares pictures on Twitter showcasing her love with nature

Bollywood Diva Kangana Ranaut shared a message on her Twitter handle on...
FIA launches 'groundbreaking' electric GT category
8 mins ago
FIA outlines the future of GT Racing-And its electric

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), which is governing body of motor...
17 mins ago
Salman Khan donates food kits to to COVID-19 warriors

Famed Bollywood actor Salman Khan has started providing food kits to Covid-19...
google
32 mins ago
Google doodle urges the importance of planting trees on Earth day 2021

Earth Day is observed annually on April 22 to show support for...