Gal Gadot expecting her third child ‘babay girl’ with husband Yaron

Fahad PervezWeb Editor

23rd Apr, 2021. 12:07 pm
Gal Gadot
The star actress Gal Gadot has revealed that she is expecting her third child ‘baby girl’ with husband Yaron Varsano.

The Wonder Woman star actress announced that she would soon welcome a third baby girl into her family. She broke the happy news during an interview.

Gal Gadot, in response to the host’s question about her plan to extend family, revealed that she’s expecting a baby girl number three.

The show’s hosts congratulated the former Miss Israel, and the ‘All My Children’ actress, with a visible smile, went on to note that any child after her second would be much less difficult to raise.

Also, Hollywood actress Gal Gadot, who played the lead role in the recently released Hollywood film ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, has declared the 82-year-old Bilkis Bano who protested in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh against India’s controversial citizenship amendment law, a Wonder Woman.

Gal Gadot shared photos of various women at the end of the year 2020 and called them real-life wonder women.

“Saying farewell to 2020, with all my love to #MyPersonalWonderWomen ❤
Some are those closest to me – my family, my friends – some are inspiring women I’ve loved discovering, and some are exceptional women I hope to meet in the future. Together, we can do wonders! Share your own wonder women with me ❤️,” she wrote in her post.

Among the women, the Wonder Woman actress posted pictures of was Balkis Bano, a woman who took part in a protest against the controversial citizenship law in Shaheen Bagh, New Delhi, the capital of India.

