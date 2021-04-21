Gigi Hadid shares a glimpse of her 7-month-old daughter

Adsense 300×250

Palestinian-American supermodel Gigi Hadid once again become emotional while sharing pictures of her seven-month-old daughter Khai on social media.

The supermodel shared a few new photos on her Instagram account with her daughter Khai seven months after her birth. The little girl can be seen playing with her shoes laces in these pictures.

“Can’t believe my baby is 7 months this week 🥺👼🏼🍰🌸,” Gigi wrote.

Pakistani-born British singers Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed their baby girl on 24th September last year.

Zayn Malik announced the birth of his daughter to fans through a social media message. The singer shared a picture of him holding his daughter’s hand and wrote a touching message while sharing the picture.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x,” he tweeted.