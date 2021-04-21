Adsense 970×250

Gigi Hadid shares a glimpse of her 7-month-old daughter

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

21st Apr, 2021. 03:54 pm
Adsense 300×600
Gigi Hadid daughter
Adsense 300×250

Palestinian-American supermodel Gigi Hadid once again become emotional while sharing pictures of her seven-month-old daughter Khai on social media.

The supermodel shared a few new photos on her Instagram account with her daughter Khai seven months after her birth. The little girl can be seen playing with her shoes laces in these pictures.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

“Can’t believe my baby is 7 months this week 🥺👼🏼🍰🌸,” Gigi wrote.

Pakistani-born British singers Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed their baby girl on 24th September last year.

Zayn Malik announced the birth of his daughter to fans through a social media message. The singer shared a picture of him holding his daughter’s hand and wrote a touching message while sharing the picture.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful 🙏🏽❤️ to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x,” he tweeted.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Zarnish Khan
2 hours ago
Zarnish Khan Stealing Hearts With Her Million-Watt Beauty, Elegance

Gorgeous showbiz’s actress Zarnish Khan has shared an inspirational quote with her Insta fam....
Aymen Saleem
2 hours ago
Do You Know Who Is Actress Aymen Saleem’s Father?

Actress Aymen Saleem, who recently made her debut in the drama industry,...
Netizens Criticize actress Kubra Khan on her dressing
4 hours ago
Netizens Criticize actress Kubra Khan on her dressing

Kubra Khan is a well-known Pakistani actress who got fame in a...
Riz Ahmed
6 hours ago
How did Riz Ahmed propose to his wife?

Riz Ahmed, a British actor of Pakistani origin, had proposed to his...
Sheheryar Munawar
7 hours ago
Sheheryar Munawar defends Pakistan from being burned to ashes

Actor Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui appealed to the citizens who plan on burning...
Hina Altaf Ali Gul Pir
8 hours ago
Hina Altaf responds to Ali Gul Pir’s parody video of her

Leading Pakistani actor, singer and comedian Ali Gul Pir has made a...

Recent News

India: 22 Killed In Hospital Due To Oxygen Supply Disruption
1 hour ago
India: 22 Killed In Hospital Due To Oxygen Supply Disruption

In Maharashtra, the state of India, 22 patients died at Zakir Hussain...
Heatwave Environs Karachi From April 23 To 25: Met Dept.
2 hours ago
Heatwave Environs Karachi From April 23 To 25: Met Dept.

The Meteorological Department's Heat Wave Center has forecast heatwave in Karachi and...
Ramadan Calendar Karachi
2 hours ago
Ramadan calendar Karachi 2021: Today Sehri timing Karachi, Iftar timing Karachi

Karachi: Today Ramadan calendar Karachi 2021 has been updated, Karachi Ramazan timing...
Zarnish Khan
2 hours ago
Zarnish Khan Stealing Hearts With Her Million-Watt Beauty, Elegance

Gorgeous showbiz’s actress Zarnish Khan has shared an inspirational quote with her Insta fam....