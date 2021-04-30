Adsense 970×250

Here’s why Justin Bieber postponed his World Tour to 2022

Web Desk

30th Apr, 2021. 02:58 pm
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber, veteran Canadian-Singer and Song Writer, has again postponed his world tour till 2022 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

An official announcement is expected to come soon from the Pop Singer’s Team, as all of the dates of the comeback tour have been halted and pushed back till 2022

As major venues are almost fully booked in 2022, there would be likely a delay in announcing new dates because of the rescheduling challenges.

However, the news of cancellation came out to be of no surprise for fans, as all the concerts of Justin Bieber were set to be held in indoor domes that would be under more strict restrictions in the current Covid-19 pandemic.  

