Adsense 970×250

Hina Altaf responds to Ali Gul Pir’s parody video of her

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

21st Apr, 2021. 12:21 pm
Adsense 300×600
Hina Altaf Ali Gul Pir
Adsense 300×250

Leading Pakistani actor, singer and comedian Ali Gul Pir has made a parody video of the famous actress Hina Altaf which has gone viral on the internet.

Ali Gul, full of artistic talents, makes exaggerated parody videos of famous personalities and brings them to extraordinary fame.

Recently, a parody of Hina Altaf has been made by Ali Gul Pir which is becoming very popular on the internet. This video made Hina Altaf laugh too as she posted videos of herself watching the parody to her Instagram story and wrote, “Hilarious

Anday wala burger”, adding laughing emojis with her message.

Ali Gul Pir made this parody based on an interview of Hina Altaf.

During the interview, Hina Altaf expressed her desire to eat and drink, saying that she likes foods like ‘Anday wala burger’ and halwa puri. The actress mentioned if someone eats her food without asking, she gets very infuriated.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ali Gul Pir (@therealaligulpir)

Ali Gul Pir made a funny video of this interview in a traditional style, imitating Hina Altaf wearing a dupatta.

Hina Altaf’s parody video hit social media and has gone viral ever since. The video has made millions of internet users including Hina Altaf laugh.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Zarnish Khan
2 hours ago
Zarnish Khan Stealing Hearts With Her Million-Watt Beauty, Elegance

Gorgeous showbiz’s actress Zarnish Khan has shared an inspirational quote with her Insta fam....
Aymen Saleem
2 hours ago
Do You Know Who Is Actress Aymen Saleem’s Father?

Actress Aymen Saleem, who recently made her debut in the drama industry,...
Netizens Criticize actress Kubra Khan on her dressing
4 hours ago
Netizens Criticize actress Kubra Khan on her dressing

Kubra Khan is a well-known Pakistani actress who got fame in a...
Gigi Hadid daughter
4 hours ago
Gigi Hadid shares a glimpse of her 7-month-old daughter

Palestinian-American supermodel Gigi Hadid once again become emotional while sharing pictures of...
Riz Ahmed
6 hours ago
How did Riz Ahmed propose to his wife?

Riz Ahmed, a British actor of Pakistani origin, had proposed to his...
Sheheryar Munawar
7 hours ago
Sheheryar Munawar defends Pakistan from being burned to ashes

Actor Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui appealed to the citizens who plan on burning...

Recent News

India: 22 Killed In Hospital Due To Oxygen Supply Disruption
1 hour ago
India: 22 Killed In Hospital Due To Oxygen Supply Disruption

In Maharashtra, the state of India, 22 patients died at Zakir Hussain...
Heatwave Environs Karachi From April 23 To 25: Met Dept.
2 hours ago
Heatwave Environs Karachi From April 23 To 25: Met Dept.

The Meteorological Department's Heat Wave Center has forecast heatwave in Karachi and...
Ramadan Calendar Karachi
2 hours ago
Ramadan calendar Karachi 2021: Today Sehri timing Karachi, Iftar timing Karachi

Karachi: Today Ramadan calendar Karachi 2021 has been updated, Karachi Ramazan timing...
Zarnish Khan
2 hours ago
Zarnish Khan Stealing Hearts With Her Million-Watt Beauty, Elegance

Gorgeous showbiz’s actress Zarnish Khan has shared an inspirational quote with her Insta fam....