Hira Mani Has Already Found Her Daughter-In-Law

Leading Pakistani actress Hira Mani has chosen a 4-year-old girl as her daughter-in-law for her son Ibrahim.
Marge Pellumbi recently had recreated Hira Mani’s latest picture and shared it on her Instagram account.
The Mere Pass Tum Ho actress simply loved Pellumbi’s recreation and reposted it on her Instagram story. Not only this, Hira expressed that she wants the 4-year-old blogger to be her daughter-in-law.
“Just when Ibrahim grows up, I will come to ask for your rishta, it will be a lot of fun, mother-in-law and daughter-in-law will do such things together.” wrote Hira.
Marge Pellumbi, a 3-year-old girl from Tirana, Albania, has been recreating Pakistani celebrities’ look for over a time now, and never fails to impress people.
The talented girl is loved by the celebrities and being appreciated every time she uploads a new picture.
Earlie, Marge recreated Sajal Aly’s Instagram photo, and the kid looks nothing but adorable. She wore the same red-colored hat and used the same Snapchat’s filter used by Sajal in the photo.
Marge had recreated Yumna Zaida, Maya Ali, Bilal Abbas, and other celebrities’ looks earlier.
