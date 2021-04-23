Hira Mani Has Already Found Her Daughter-In-Law

Adsense 300×250

Leading Pakistani actress Hira Mani has chosen a 4-year-old girl as her daughter-in-law for her son Ibrahim.

Marge Pellumbi recently had recreated Hira Mani’s latest picture and shared it on her Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marge Pellumbi (@marge_pellumbi)

The Mere Pass Tum Ho actress simply loved Pellumbi’s recreation and reposted it on her Instagram story. Not only this, Hira expressed that she wants the 4-year-old blogger to be her daughter-in-law.

“Just when Ibrahim grows up, I will come to ask for your rishta, it will be a lot of fun, mother-in-law and daughter-in-law will do such things together.” wrote Hira.

Marge Pellumbi, a 3-year-old girl from Tirana, Albania, has been recreating Pakistani celebrities’ look for over a time now, and never fails to impress people.

The talented girl is loved by the celebrities and being appreciated every time she uploads a new picture.

Earlie, Marge recreated Sajal Aly’s Instagram photo, and the kid looks nothing but adorable. She wore the same red-colored hat and used the same Snapchat’s filter used by Sajal in the photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marge Pellumbi (@marge_pellumbi)

Marge had recreated Yumna Zaida, Maya Ali, Bilal Abbas, and other celebrities’ looks earlier.