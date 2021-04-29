Adsense 970×250

Hoorain pens an emotional message for late father Amjad Sabri

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

29th Apr, 2021. 04:20 pm
Adsense 300×600
hoorain amjad sabri
Adsense 300×250

Hoorain Amjad Sabri, daughter of renowned Qawwal Amjad Sabri, who has ruled over millions of hearts, penned an emotional message on social media on account of her father’s fifth death anniversary.

Hoorain Amjad Sabri shared some of her memorable photos taken with him on her official Instagram account, remembering him on his death anniversary.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hoorain Amjad Sabri (@hoorainn._)

Amjad Sabri’s daughter wrote in the emotional caption with these rare photos, “Or aj phir wo din agaya💔
Its been 5years now and i still can’t believe this.”

She added that they all miss him very much, and that no matter what they do, an incomplete feeling will always remain prevailing.

A large number of Amjad Sabri’s fans paid homage to him on this emotional post.

Qawwal Amjad Sabri was shot dead by unknown persons in Karachi on 16th Ramadan, 22nd June, 2016. The legendary qawwal was shot in the head and succumbed to his wounds.

Amjad Sabri, the beautiful man who shared love and the best singer, was silenced forever by terrorists in Karachi. He has 5 children including 3 sons and 2 daughters.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Amjad Sabri death anniversary
16 hours ago
Remembering Legendary Qawwal Amjad Sabri on 5th death anniversary

Popular Qawwal and Naat Khawan Amjad Sabri is being remembered today (Thursday)...
Adnan Siddiqui
16 hours ago
Adnan Siddiqui Requests Everyone To Follow COVID-19 SOPs

As the coronavirus cases have been increasing rapidly in Pakistan, veteran actor...
16 hours ago
You Can’t Take Your Eyes Off Nimra Khan’s New Photos

One of the bravest and smiling showbiz actresses Nimra Khan looks enchanting in...
Dananeer Mobeen
17 hours ago
Dananeer Mobeen aka Pawri Girl Slays In New Photos

The #pawrihorihai trend has faded away but Dananeer Mobeen aka the pawri...
Sarah and Falak
18 hours ago
“I am very happy with Falak” – Sarah Khan Grateful For Her Loving Husband

One of the most adored couples of Pakistan’s showbiz industry Sarah Khan and Falak...
Ayeza Khan
20 hours ago
Ayeza Khan Pays Homage to timeless grace, elegance In These Snaps

Actress Ayeza Khan always keeps her fans glued to her Instagram account...

Recent News

Rakhi Sawant
53 seconds ago
Rakhi Sawant takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut, asks her to serve the nation

Indian Actor Rakhi Sawant has urged Bollywood Superstar Kangana Ranaut to serve...
Priyanka Chopra
11 mins ago
Photos of Priyanka Chopra spending time at home with husband go viral

The Bollywood Diva Queen Priyanka Chopra shared some of her pictures on...
COVID-19 India
40 mins ago
Pregnant Indian Doctor Succumbs to Complications due to COVID-19

COVID-19 India: Keralite, 25, tested negative but lost the baby days before...
Saad Hussain Rizvi
52 mins ago
Outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan seeks removal of ban

The proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has approached Ministry of Interior to lift...