Hoorain pens an emotional message for late father Amjad Sabri

Hoorain Amjad Sabri, daughter of renowned Qawwal Amjad Sabri, who has ruled over millions of hearts, penned an emotional message on social media on account of her father’s fifth death anniversary.

Hoorain Amjad Sabri shared some of her memorable photos taken with him on her official Instagram account, remembering him on his death anniversary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hoorain Amjad Sabri (@hoorainn._)

Amjad Sabri’s daughter wrote in the emotional caption with these rare photos, “Or aj phir wo din agaya💔

Its been 5years now and i still can’t believe this.”

She added that they all miss him very much, and that no matter what they do, an incomplete feeling will always remain prevailing.

A large number of Amjad Sabri’s fans paid homage to him on this emotional post.

Qawwal Amjad Sabri was shot dead by unknown persons in Karachi on 16th Ramadan, 22nd June, 2016. The legendary qawwal was shot in the head and succumbed to his wounds.

Amjad Sabri, the beautiful man who shared love and the best singer, was silenced forever by terrorists in Karachi. He has 5 children including 3 sons and 2 daughters.