How did Riz Ahmed propose to his wife?

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

21st Apr, 2021. 02:24 pm
Riz Ahmed
Riz Ahmed, a British actor of Pakistani origin, had proposed to his wife Fatima Farheen Mirza in a game of scrabble to impress her but he did not succeed.

Actor Riz Ahmed tied the knot with American novelist Fatima Farheen Mirza last year.

He said in a recent interview that he had proposed while playing Scrabble to impress his wife but he did not succeed because she considered it as a joke.

Explaining his wedding proposal, the actor said, “We were going to a park to have a light picnic during the lockdown when I asked Fatima about the wedding and she looked at me meaningfully. And said you must be joking.

“Maybe the way I proposed didn’t help because she’s a novelist, she’s amazing with words.” Riz added.

The actor said, “She loves a bit of Scrabble. So, we were actually playing Scrabble and I did that corny thing where I stole all the correct letters… and spelled out, ‘Will you marry me?’

Later, Fatima Farheen agreed to start her life with Riz Ahmed, and the two got married in a simple ceremony last year.

The 38-year-old actor Riz Ahmed, whose full name is Rizwan Ahmed, belongs to a British family of Pakistani origin and was born in London.

Not only has he won the Best Actor award for his limited series ‘The Night Of’, but Riz Ahmed also holds the honor of being the first Muslim actor to be nominated for an Oscar for the Best Actor category.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Riz Ahmed (@rizahmed)

At the Emmy Awards, Rizwan Ahmed won the Best Actor award for his outstanding performance in the crime drama series ‘The Night Of’. He played the role of a Pakistani student in this play.

