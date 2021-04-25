How is the Oscars ceremony 2021 going to work?

Adsense 300×250

The fundamental components of the function will come from Los Angeles, obviously. The occasion will be part across two settings around there – the Dolby Theater and Union Station.

There will be global areas as well. London’s BFI will fill in as the UK’s center point for British chosen people, and another studio will be set up in Paris for French candidates. February’s bicoastal Golden Globes were effectively communicated from two distinct areas – New York and Los Angeles – despite the fact that while the hosts and classification moderators were in the studio, the chosen people needed to dial in essentially.

The Oscar chosen people have been advised to attempt to try not to seem through virtual stages like Zoom. The show’s makers said they had gone to “incredible lengths to give a protected and pleasant evening” for participants face to face.