How Kendall Jenner sees her relationship with Devin Booker?

Adsense 300×250

It’s been a year when Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted ignoring California’s COVID-19 non-essential travel ban to go on a road trip from Los Angeles to Arizona for some much needed air.

A year later, they’re not just friends, hookup buddies, or even two people just casually dating.

Booker has become one of Jenner’s most “serious” public romances yet, with the two holding hands during a dinner date.

Kendall Jenner is very happy since she started her romantic journey with Devin Booker.

According to a source, “this is the happiest Kendall has ever been in a relationship.” “She and Devin began slowly, but have now been dating for about a year. While Jenner “is very private about their relationship,” the source added, “it’s clear that they have something special going on.

Sources said that Devin is quiet and not interested in being in the spotlight or celebrity. This things attracted to her and she really appreciates about him. Their relationship getting more serious and she is very happy. They’re really similar and enjoy staying in and laughing together on a limited basis.