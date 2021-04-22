Jannat Mirza Makes Shocking Revelations About Her Mental Health

Adsense 300×250

Famed TikTok star Jannat Mirza, who has gained quite a prompt popularity within very less time, has made some shocking revelations about her mental health.

Jannat Mirza opened up about her struggles with wanting to end her life. She said, “I went through a lot of emotions this week! I was thinking to end myself!”

However, being an inspiration for others, the TikToker goes on to thank God and the month of Ramadan for saving her and instilling her with hope.

Mirza stated, “Life is short and should not be ruined for or over anyone else. She even encourages people to start thinking about themselves first, being selfish if and when necessary.”

“Old Jannat Mirza is gone forever,” she said.

Moreover, she also encouraged others to have firm faith in Allah.

“An important part of one’s mental health journey is also seeking professional help, which no one should shy away from. If you, or anyone you know, are struggling mentally, especially during this hard time, please reach out and seek professional help,” Jannat Mirza advised.

Furthermore, Jannat Mirza from Faisalabad, Pakistan is followed by more than 13 million users on TikTok.