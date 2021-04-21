Adsense 970×250

Jennifer Lopez shows a cheerful smile with coffee talk

Fahad PervezWeb Editor

21st Apr, 2021. 10:08 am
US-based pop icon and star actress Jennifer Lopez looked happy as always even after her breakup from Alex Rodriguez – a message she shared on social media with the help of her laid-back smile.

On her Instagram account, the star shared the snap with her fan following, she can be seen in the picture smiling on location in the Dominican Republic on the set of her upcoming romantic comedy movie.

“Coffee talk,” she captioned the post.

 

Earlier last week, the former lovers announced their breakup in a joint statement shocking their fans across the globe.

“Jennifer and A-Rod had been in couples counseling for a while and they truly just grew apart,” a separate source said. “[They] will still remain in communication, but they both have a lot going on in their careers that they most likely will not be seeing each other or having play dates as much anymore.”

