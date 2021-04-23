Jennifer Lopez wishes her ex’s daughter Happy Birthday

Adsense 300×250

Ella Rodriguez, Alex Rodriguez’s daughter, turned 13 recently, and while Alex wished her on social media, Jennifer Lopez, his former girlfriend, also wished her.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez do not want to rekindle their relationship, but they do want to be involved in each other’s children’s lives. Alex Rodriguez’s daughter Ella turned 13 recently, and in addition to showering her with love on social media, he also posted an adorable montage of some of their most precious family moments. Alex is now celebrating her first teen birthday.

That’s not it! Jennifer Lopez showed her support for Ella on social media by posting an old picture of the two sharing an affectionate embrace. Lopez captioned the monochrome picture, “Happy Birthday Ella Bella.” Lopez appeared twice in Alex’s birthday montage, in two super cute photos.