Margot Robbie talks about Harley Quinn in the Suicide Squad

Australian actress and producer Margot Robbie has shared what to expect from the upcoming return on the character in the film Suicide Squad.

In recent interview, Margot Robbie shared that while Harley Quinn isn’t necessarily center stage in The Suicide Squad, she has a key role as a “catalyst of chaos” to some of the film’s storylines.

She said:

One of the first things I said to James was, I think Harley is a catalyst of chaos. She’s not necessarily your narrative center, and sometimes it’s great when plot points can rest on other characters’ shoulders, and she can be the thing that erupts a whole sequence of events. That’s something I felt he agreed with, based on what I was reading in the script.

Harley made her big screen debut back in 2016 with David Ayer’s take on her, with the bomber jacket, baseball bat and all. Then in 2020, she moved into Cathy Yan’s world of highlighter pink and glitter guns in Birds of Prey before approaching James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.

The Suicide Squad is set to head to both theaters and HBO Max on August 6, 2021.