Marina Khan tests positive for Covid-19

Bilal BariEditor

30th Apr, 2021. 11:45 am
Legendary actor and director Marina Khan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The Tanhaiyaan star made the announcement via her social media.

Taking to Instagram, the 58-year old actress announced that she has been diagnosed with novel coronavirus and has isolated herself.

“It’s real. It’s out there,” said the actor in a video she uploaded on Instagram.

 

Marina spoke about her diagnosis and symptoms saying she is feeling fatigued. The actor further urged people to follow coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and take care of themselves and their loved ones.

 

In response to the situation in India, Marina said that Pakistan should take a lesson from its neighbor and recognize the gravity of the situation.

The actress urged the people to follow all the SOPs and take care of themselves and their loved ones.

 

She is one of the versatile actors in our industry. Marina Khan has starred in some of Pakistan’s most hit television series including Dhoop Kinare, Tanhaiyaan, and Nijaat.

