One of Pakistan’s rising stars, Maya Ali always impresses her fans with her lovely looks and stunning fashion sense. She’s a famous actress known for her roles in both, dramas and big-budget films.

By the passing time, Maya Ali has groomed herself a lot with her sassy fashion sense and fitness journey.

The Mann Mayal actress has gone from being waifish and skinny to lean muscular. However, her style is still modest and laid back, just more mature.

Maya’s make-up is more on the sculpted side now compared to before. Her hair has always been long and flowing in dark brunette shades or black.

She sure knows how to make a statement in any look. This time, the stunning girl shared few breathtaking snaps in this gorgeous black ensemble.

In another post, the caption read, “O rangez tere rang dariya me, Doobna hai bass tera ban k.”

The post has received immense love reacts within no time as the fans are loving her look.

Maya Ali’s career began as a Vj and she worked on several television channels. She has made her acting debut with a brief role in Dur-e-Shehwar. The actress received a lot of praise after performing in Aik Nayee Cinderella and Aun Zara. Her other popular dramas include Mera Naam Yousuf Hai, Diyar-e-Dil and Mann Mayal.

Currently, Maya is seen in the drama serial Pehli Si Mohabbat alongside Sheheryar Munawar Hussain.