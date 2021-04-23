Adsense 970×250

Meghan Markle spotted in casual outfit with son Archie

Web Desk

23rd Apr, 2021. 10:09 pm
Meghan Markle takes people’s attention with her appearance in casual dressing with her son Archie during an outing in Montecito.

She was looking absolutely stunning in blue damaged jeans, a black T-shirt, and an army green jacket. She also wore a black face mask and a pointed toe.

The pregnant wife of Duke of Suxxes was spotted carrying her cute son up on her baby bump she also carried a lunch box of her son on her other arm.

Her son Archie is only 20 months old now was also looks like a little prince wearing rocked black beanie with a gray sweatshirt and rolled jeans. A little price was carrying his small backpack on his back.

Since she becomes the mother of her old son Archie, Meghan Markle has had a lot of experience with being a mom. From her appearance, she absolutely looks doting and caring mother as she is.

