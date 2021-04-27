Mehwish Hayat Thanks Shafqat Mahmood For Postponing Exams

Adsense 970×250

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

27th Apr, 2021. 11:23 pm
Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat has lauded Shafqat Mahmood’s decision of postponing exams during the third wave of coronavirus.

The Punjabi Nahi Jaungi took to her Twitter account and thanked the education minister.

“Thank you @Shafqat_Mahmood. So glad that you took notice. Postponing the exams was the sensible decision – education is important but protecting the students in these Covid times was paramount!,” tweeted Mehwish.

On the other hand, singer Asim Azhar appreciated Mahmood’s decision but gave a piece of advice to all the students.

“Mubarak bacho. Partying face Ab khuda ka waasta hai parties aur get togethers bhi cancel karna apne aur ghar baithna until we’re done with covid,” advised Asim.

It is pertinent to mention here that on Tuesday (27th April), Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan announced that all the board exams have been postponed till 15th June 2021 as per National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) due to the increasing cases of coronavirus in the country.

