Minal Khan Appreciates Her Brother Maaz Khan’s Hard Work

Adsense 300×250

TV actress Minal Khan has always seen sharing photos with her siblings on her social media accounts. The Jalan actress often writes heartfelt notes for her twin sister Aiman Muneeb on her Instagram handle.

However, this time Minal appreciated her younger brother Maaz Khan’s hard work via social media as he has been working tirelessly day and night for his sisters’ clothing brand.

The Mithu Aur Aapa actress took to her Instagram and shared a mesmerizing photo of herself donning a red eastern attire especially for her brother Maaz.

She wrote,

“This post is for my brother @maazm.khan who’s working tirelessly day and night for @aimanminalcloset with our lovely team. He’s 19 years old but he’s not 19 anymore! He knows everything better then us!!! What a relief in this stressful life.”

She went on to write,

” I am so so so proud of you @maazm.khan you’re the best brother, son anyone could ask for!

Thankyou for making my dream about @aimanminalcloset come true.”

“He’s the one man army. He’s my brother and also my employee (😁🙊) but whatever I think he’s best!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minal Khan (@minalkhan.official)

Minal’s twin, Aiman Khan also appreciated her brother for his hard work and wrote,

“@maazm.khan_ we are so proud of you 😍 baba always wanted this and you did it! ❤️ love you keep shining”