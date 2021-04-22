Mrs. Sri Lanka Pageant Controversy: Mrs. World Resigns Her Title

Adsense 300×250

The Mrs World Caroline Jurie, who had involved in a controversy of removing the crown from the winner and allegedly injuring her, withdrew her honour and returned the crown.

According to the reports, Mrs World’s organization said that the decision to resign voluntarily was entirely a personal decision of Caroline Jurie.

However, when the British News Agency Reuters contacted Caroline, she did not respond.

Kate Schneider of Ireland will now be the new Mrs World 2020, the runner-up to the 2020 competition, the organization that organizes the Miss World pageant.

Regarding the controversy, Mrs World’s organization had said that it was up to the country’s organizers to look into the matter and that it would not interfere with the Mrs World 2021, which will be hosted by Sri Lanka this year.

It may be recalled that Pushpika De Silva was presented the ‘Mrs Sri Lanka’ crown by prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s wife Shiranthi Rajapaksa.

Suddenly, Caroline Jurie had appeared on stage and announced Ms De Silva cannot hold the title because she is divorced.

She said, “I am taking my first steps saying that the crown goes to the first runner up. There is a rule that prevents women who have already been married and are divorced.”

Later, Former 2019 Mrs World Caroline Jurie, who had forcibly snatched Mrs Sri Lanka Pushpika De Silva’s crown for being divorced, has been arrested.

Mrs World Caroline Jurie has been arrested by the Sri Lankan police following the beauty pageant’s debacle claiming that she is she was not fit for the honour as she was divorced.

“Police arrested Caroline Jurie and model Chula Padmendra over the incident on charges of simple hurt and criminal cause,” the Sri Lankan police spokesperson said.