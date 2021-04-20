‘Only insecure people tear other people down’, says Khloe Kardashian

Adsense 300×250

The US television reality star Khloe Kardashian replied angrily to a comment of a user who called her ‘insecure’. She pointed out that it is insecure people who tear other people down.

The star faces criticism for extremely editing her photos on the social media app. She asked her haters to ‘look in the mirror’, while also wishing them ‘love and happiness’.

On her Instagram account, she posted photos showcasing her outfit to social media users her fans praised her ravishing looks very much.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

However, there were some negative comments in her comment section, but Khloe replied to a comment that got her extraordinary attention.

‘If insecurity was a person’ said the commenter along with a tearful emoji.

Earlier, American reality television star Khloe Kardashian celebrated the third birthday of her daughter ‘True Thompson’ who turned three on Monday.

Taking her Twitter account she shared pictures of True, Khloe wrote “And Just like that…. you are THREE. Happy birthday my sweet True!!!!”

“I am not ready for you to be 3. I almost cry every time I call you “Baby True” and you correct me. You say in the sweetest voice “I’m not a baby! I’m a big girl!” I’m not ready for you to be a big girl but you must know, No matter what age you are, You will always be my Baby True.”

“You have changed my life in more ways than I ever could have dreamed of,” she further said.

“You are my best friend. My greatest blessing. My entire world. Watching you grow up has been one of my greatest honors. Seeing life through your eyes is something so special. It’s something magical. I will cherish every moment I have with you forever. You are every dream I’ve ever had of becoming a mommy come true. Thank you for choosing me! God, thank you for blessing me with my angel”, she said emotionally.

“Happy birthday my baby True”.

Khloe shares daughter True with Tristan Thompson.