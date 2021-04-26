Adsense 970×250

Oscars 2021: Celebrities Fashion looks you might have missed

26th Apr, 2021. 06:26 pm
Oscar 2021: Celebrities Fashion looks you might have missed
The 93rd Annual Academy Awards had a more traditional layout than other shows this year. It’s Hollywood’s biggest night and despite the global pandemic, some big stars turned out in person for the 2021 Academy Awards.

Celebs got dressed to the nines, bringing out their best glam for fashion’s biggest night.

To see all the looks straight from the red carpet and your favorite celebs dressed in couture, keep scrolling!

Margot Robbie

In custom a Chanel Haute Couture mermaid-style dress, which featured metallic lace, a low back, and jeweled buttons down the center. She accessorized the look with Chanel’s fine jewelry.

 

Amanda Seyfried

Lady in red! Amanda Seyfried opted for this bold red Armani gown, channeling old Hollywood with her selection. In a red Armani gown, which featured a dramatic ball skirt and plunging neckline. When it came time for jewels, Amanda Seyfried wore stunning Forevermark earrings. The beauty sported her hair in a low bun and kept her makeup simple.

Reese Witherspoon

In a red ombré Christian Dior gown, which she accessorized with pendant earrings. Reese Witherspoon added these flawless drop diamond earrings by Bvlgari to complement her red Dior gown.

Laura Dern

In a black and white Oscar de la Renta gown with a feather ball skirt and Pomellato jewels. The actress arrived in this perplexing Oscar de la Renta number, which started simple enough as a mock neck, long-sleeved frock

Regina King

In a custom Louis Vuitton blue gown with intricate beading, structured shoulders, and a plunging neckline. She accessorized the look with Forevermark jewels.

