Adsense 970×250

Oscars 2021: Who will be presenting at the Award Ceremony?

Bilal BariEditor

25th Apr, 2021. 05:38 pm
Adsense 300×600
Oscar 2021: Who will be presenting at the Award Ceremony?
Adsense 300×250

According to the Hollywood Reporter, 36 percent of those invited to join the Academy are people of color, 45 percent are women, and 49 percent are based outside of the United States.

The Oscars kept its theme of being host-less in 2020.

Rather than having a single presenter throughout the ceremony, many celebrities presented individual awards and performances.

Here are some of the well-known celebrities who are presented at the award ceremony.

Kelly Marie Tran, Sigourney Weaver, Kristen Wiig and Rebel Wilson, Jane Fonda, Josh Gad, Tom Hanks, Oscar Isaac, Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Chris Rock, Mahershala Ali, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Regina King, Shia LaBeouf, Brie Larson, Spike Lee, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Rami Malek

Those are the presenters that we will see make an appearance at April 25 award ceremony.

 

Adsense 300×250

Read More

3 mins ago
At This Year’s Oscars, Diversity And Social Consciousness Go Hand-In-Hand

After years set apart by the hashtags #OscarsSoWhite and #OscarsSoMale, industry onlookers...
7 mins ago
How is the Oscars ceremony 2021 going to work?

The fundamental components of the function will come from Los Angeles, obviously....
Oscar 2021 nominations: Top eight best picture category
10 mins ago
Oscars 2021 nominations: Top eight best picture category

Los Angeles: In the year of health crises, movie theatres were shuttered...
18 mins ago
What is inside Oscars 2021 goodie bags? Find out

Oscars 2021 is good to go to be held in adherence to...
Oscar 2021 predictions: Who will win the trophy’ and who should?
22 mins ago
Oscars 2021 predictions: Who will win the trophy?

This year, the Academy has the opportunity to make history by honoring...
22 mins ago
Oscars Nominations 2021: Snubs and surprises

The selections for the 93rd Academy Awards were declared on Monday evening...

Recent News

Mohammad Abbas reaches a rare stage in the first-class cricket
2 mins ago
Mohammad Abbas reaches a rare stage in the first-class cricket

Pakistani fast-baller Mohammad Abbas completed his 500 first-class counters on Saturday in...
3 mins ago
At This Year’s Oscars, Diversity And Social Consciousness Go Hand-In-Hand

After years set apart by the hashtags #OscarsSoWhite and #OscarsSoMale, industry onlookers...
7 mins ago
How is the Oscars ceremony 2021 going to work?

The fundamental components of the function will come from Los Angeles, obviously....
Oscar 2021 nominations: Top eight best picture category
10 mins ago
Oscars 2021 nominations: Top eight best picture category

Los Angeles: In the year of health crises, movie theatres were shuttered...