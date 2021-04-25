Oscar 2021: Who will be presenting at the Award Ceremony?

Adsense 300×250

According to the Hollywood Reporter, 36 percent of those invited to join the Academy are people of color, 45 percent are women, and 49 percent are based outside of the United States.

The Oscars kept its theme of being host-less in 2020.

Rather than having a single presenter throughout the ceremony, many celebrities presented individual awards and performances.

Here are some of the well-known celebrities who are presented at the award ceremony.

Kelly Marie Tran, Sigourney Weaver, Kristen Wiig and Rebel Wilson, Jane Fonda, Josh Gad, Tom Hanks, Oscar Isaac, Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Chris Rock, Mahershala Ali, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Regina King, Shia LaBeouf, Brie Larson, Spike Lee, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Rami Malek

Those are the presenters that we will see make an appearance at April 25 award ceremony.