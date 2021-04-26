Adsense 970×250

Oscars 2021: Anthony Hopkins grabs the title of best actor

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

26th Apr, 2021. 02:11 pm
The 83 year old film star Anthony Hopkins received the best actor award at the Oscars 2021 for his towering performance as a London patriarch struggling with dementia in the drama “The Father.”

Hopkins has a six-decade film, TV and stage career, but is perhaps best known for playing the brilliant but twisted murderer Hannibal Lecter in the 1991 thriller The Silence of the Lambs, for which he won his first Oscar.

His best lead actor win at the Oscars 2021 made him the oldest actor to get an Academy Award, an honor previously held by the late Christopher Plummer.

In The Father, Hopkins plays an aging man who has refused any help from his family and who is beginning to doubt what is real and what is imagined. It is adapted from a 2012 stage play of the same name.

More about Anthony Hopkins

Born in Wales, the soft-spoken Hopkins is the son of a baker whose career has seen him playing characters ranging from the late U.S. President Richard Nixon to artist Pablo Picasso, Pope Benedict and director Alfred Hitchcock. But Hopkins says his first love was music and that he came to acting as a profession by accident. He is also an accomplished pianist and artist who has lived for years in California.

