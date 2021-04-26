Oscars 2021: Brad Pitt knows how to make an entrance!

Adsense 300×250

American actor and film producer, popularly known as Brad Pitt made a highly-awaited appearance at the 2021 Oscars, nearly 14 months after winning his first Academy Award for acting.

Although the actor, 57, may have skipped the Oscars 2021 red carpet but still he made a big impact and hit headlines today when he turned up at the academy awards to present award for Best Supporting Actress to “Minari” star Youn Yuh-jung.

Brad Pitt wore a classic tuxedo and swept his long hair back into a disheveled man bun at the nape of his neck, allowing some blond tendrils to stick out in the front.

As soon as Youn was done accepting her historic Oscar, the newly minted Academy Award winner walked off stage with Pitt shared memorable moments.

“Mr. Brad Pitt, finally. Nice to meet you,” the 73-year-old Best Supporting Actress award winner said.

Previously, Pitt won his first ever Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.