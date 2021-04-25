Oscars 2021 nominations: Top eight best picture category

Adsense 300×250

Los Angeles: In the year of health crises, movie theatres were shuttered due to Covid-19. However, this year’s Academy Awards will feature a diverse selection of films.

The eight films battling for the top prize at Sunday’s Oscars ceremony are listed below.

1.Father

The Father is a 2020 drama film co-written and directed by Florian Zeller, in his directorial debut, based on his 2012 play Le Père. A French-British co-production, the film stars Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman, Mark Gatiss, Imogen Poots, Rufus Sewell, and Olivia Williams, and follows an aging man who must deal with his progressing memory loss.

The Father takes viewers on a harrowing journey through dementia’s early stages.

2.Judas and the Black Messiah

Judas and the Black Messiah is a 2021 American biographical drama film about the betrayal of Fred Hampton (played by Daniel Kaluuya), chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party in late-1960s Chicago, at the hands of William O’Neal (played by Lakeith Stanfield). The film is directed and produced by Shaka King.

With six nominations, the newest entrant to the Oscar season, which only premiered to critics in February, has made a splash but remains an outside bet.

3.Mank

Mank is a 2020 American biographical drama film about screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz and his development of the screenplay for Citizen Kane (1941). Directed by David Fincher, based on a screenplay by his late father Jack Fincher, the film was produced by Ceán Chaffin, Douglas Urbanski, and Eric Roth.

Mank had a limited theatrical release on November 13, 2020, and began streaming on Netflix on December 4. The film received positive reviews from critics.

4.Minari

Minari is a 2020 Korean American drama film written and directed by Lee Isaac Chung. It stars Steven Yeun, Han Ye-ri, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, Youn Yuh-Jung, and Will Patton. A semi-autobiographical take on Chung’s upbringing, the plot follows a family of South Korean immigrants who try to make it in the rural United States during the 1980s.

The film received critical acclaim, with many declaring it one of the best films of 2020. It earned six nominations at the 93rd Academy Awards.

5.Nomadland

Nomadland is a 2020 American drama film written, edited, produced, and directed by Chloe Zhao. It stars Frances McDormand as a van-dwelling woman who leaves her hometown of Nevada, after her husband dies and the sole industry closes down, to be “houseless” and travel around the United States. Nomadland premiered on September 11, 2020, it was the third-highest rated film in 2020.

6.Promising Young Woman

Promising Young Woman is a 2020 American comedy thriller film written and directed by Emerald Fennell in her feature directorial debut. Starring Carey Mulligan as a woman who seeks to avenge the death of her best friend, who was a victim of rape.

Promising Young Woman had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 25, 2020, and was theatrically released in the United States on December 25, 2020,

7.Sound of Metal

Sound of Metal is a 2019 American drama film directed and co-written by Darius Marder starring Riz Ahmed as a metal drummer who loses his hearing. The film also features Olivia Cooke, Paul Raci, Lauren Ridloff, and Mathieu Amalric.

Sound of Metal had its world premiere in the Platform Prize program at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, 2019. Amazon Studios released the film in theaters on November 20, 2020, and Prime Video on December 4, 2020

It was also nominated for and won numerous other awards, particularly for Ahmed and Raci’s performances.

8.The Trial of the Chicago 7

The Trial of the Chicago 7 is a 2020 American historical legal drama film written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. It features an ensemble cast including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance, Jeremy Strong, and Ben Shenkman.

The story of 7 people on trial stemming from various charges surrounding the uprising at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.