At the 93rd Academy Awards, Chloé Zhao won the best director for Nomadland, Daniel Kaluuya took the award of best supporting actor for Judas and the Black Messiah and Youn Yuh-Jung won best-supporting actress.

See the full list of winners:

Best Picture:

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actor:

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Actress:

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Director:

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Supporting Actress:

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Movie

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Supporting Actor:

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas, and the Black Messiah

Best International Feature:

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Animated Feature:

Onward

Over the Moon

Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolf walkers

Best Documentary Feature:

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best Original Score:

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Best Original Song:

“Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7

“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest

“Io Si (Seen),” The Life Ahead

“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami

Best Original Screenplay:

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Borat Subsequent Movie

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Best Cinematography:

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Makeup and Hairstyling:

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Costume Design:

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Film Editing:

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Sound:

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Best Animated Short:

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Best Documentary Short

Colette

A Concerto is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Best Production Design:

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet