Best Picture:
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas, and the Black Messiah
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Over the Moon
Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolf walkers
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7
“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest
“Io Si (Seen),” The Life Ahead
“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Borat Subsequent Movie
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
A Concerto is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet