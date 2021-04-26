Adsense 970×250

Oscars 2021: The Complete list of winners

Web Desk

26th Apr, 2021. 11:22 am
Oscar 2021: The Complete list of winners, who brings trophy home?
At the 93rd Academy Awards, Chloé Zhao won the best director for Nomadland, Daniel Kaluuya took the award of best supporting actor for Judas and the Black Messiah and Youn Yuh-Jung won best-supporting actress.

See the full list of winners:

 

Best Picture:

The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Actor:
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Actress:
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Director:
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Supporting Actress:
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Movie
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Best Supporting Actor:
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas, and the Black Messiah
Best International Feature:
Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best Animated Feature:
Onward
Over the Moon
Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolf walkers
Best Documentary Feature:
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Best Original Score:
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Best Original Song:
“Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7
“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest
“Io Si (Seen),” The Life Ahead
“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami
Best Original Screenplay:
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Adapted Screenplay:
Borat Subsequent Movie
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
Best Cinematography:
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Makeup and Hairstyling:
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Best Costume Design:
Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Best Film Editing:
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Sound:
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
Best Animated Short:
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
Best Documentary Short
Colette
A Concerto is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Best Production Design:
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
