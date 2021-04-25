Adsense 970×250

Oscars 2021: When and where to watch the award show, Date and time

Bilal BariEditor

25th Apr, 2021. 06:22 pm
The Oscars 2021 or 93rd Academy awards will take place on Sunday, April 25 at the Union Station, at the main railway station in Los Angeles. Filmmakers, on-screen actors, and behind-the-masterminds will assemble once again to honor cinema’s best talent.

The nominations for the Oscar 2021 awards were announced on March 15 by the hosts of the year’s event, Priyanka Chopra, and her musician hubby Nick Jonas.

The Oscars 2021 this year is unique for some reason. One of the main reasons is that our current health crises due to coronavirus and the situation have increased the popularity of streaming services.

As a result, the film industry has made many of the Oscar-nominated movies available on the internet.

Here’s all you’ll need to watch the big show.

When to watch Oscar 2021?

The Oscar 2021 award show will be streaming live on ABC in the US on Sunday, April 25. However the other fan viewers will be able to watch it on April, 26 starting at 5:o0 am and ending at 8:o0 am.

Where to watch Oscar 2021?

This time the Oscar event will be streaming on as person in-person event. It will be streamed online for the audience to maintain social distancing norms due to pandemics. The audience can watch the award ceremony on Oscer.com or their official YouTube channel.

The academy will also stream the award show on their social media handles.

This time Oscar nominations are more diverse as compare to the previous year and the viewers are also very excited to watch this year’s ceremony.

