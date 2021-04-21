Adsense 970×250

Oscars 2021: Will Wearing Masks Be Mandatory For The Attendees?

Oscars coronavirus
Many regulations have been made by the academy administration to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus during Oscars 2021.

According to a foreign news agency, the attendees of Oscars 2021, which will be shown live on April 25, will not have to wear a mask when they are in front of the camera, but those who are not will have to wear a mask, even during breaks.

Wearing a mask has been made mandatory during the event.

Due to the coronavirus, the event has been restricted and a large number of nominees will attend the event virtually.

Oscars’ main event will be attended by 170 people.

The Oscars 2021 will take place on April 25 at the Dolby Theater Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Earlier, nominations for the world’s biggest film award Oscars 2021 were announced.

With the best film and the best director, the film ‘Mank’ has been nominated in ten categories and has topped the list.

The Father, Black Panther, Minari, Nomadland, Promising Young Women, Sound of Metal, and The Trial of the Chicago 7 received nominations in six categories.

Emerald Fennell and Chloe Zhao director of New Zealand’s International Film Festival and Promising Young Women, became the first women to be nominated for Best Director at the Oscars.

