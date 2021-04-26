Pakistani Actress Isra Ghazal Got Married To Sajid Shah

Adsense 300×250

One of Pakistan’s prominent senior actresses Isra Ghazal has tied the knot with Sajid Shah, who already has a son.

Isra Ghazal is a versatile actress who has seen performing various roles with perfection for a long time. She is the daughter of renowned veteran actress Ismat Tahira and the elder sister of Ushna Shah.

Isra took to her Instagram account and shared a photo with her husband and stepson.

“my husband @sajid_shah and my ma sha Allah very handsome stepson @tabrez.ali.shah”

On the other hand, Sajid Shah is a Pakistani actor famous for his roles in dramas Sabz Pari Laal Kabootar, Baandi, Railway Colony, and Raqs-e-Bismil.