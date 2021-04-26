Adsense 970×250

Pakistani Actress Isra Ghazal Got Married To Sajid Shah

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

27th Apr, 2021. 12:33 am
Adsense 300×600
Isra Ghazal
Adsense 300×250

One of Pakistan’s prominent senior actresses Isra Ghazal has tied the knot with Sajid Shah, who already has a son.

Isra Ghazal is a versatile actress who has seen performing various roles with perfection for a long time. She is the daughter of renowned veteran actress Ismat Tahira and the elder sister of Ushna Shah.

Isra took to her Instagram account and shared a photo with her husband and stepson.

“my husband @sajid_shah and my ma sha Allah very handsome stepson @tabrez.ali.shah”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Irsa Ghazal (@irsa.ghazal.9)

On the other hand, Sajid Shah is a Pakistani actor famous for his roles in dramas Sabz Pari Laal Kabootar, Baandi, Railway Colony, and Raqs-e-Bismil.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Maya Ali
4 hours ago
Maya Ali Will Take Your Breath Away Wearing This Gorgeous black ensemble

One of Pakistan's rising stars, Maya Ali always impresses her fans with...
Bilal Maqsood hidden talent
4 hours ago
Pakistani guitarist Bilal Maqsood reveals his hidden talent

Leading Pakistani musician, and former band member of Strings, Bilal Maqsood shared...
Mehwish Hayat
5 hours ago
What is Mehwish Hayat truly disturbed by?

Leading Pakistani actress and the ‘Tamgha-e-Imtiaz’ medalist, Mehwish Hayat said in a...
Mrs. Falak's day
6 hours ago
What is the one thing which completes Mrs. Falak’s day?

Leading Pakistani actress Sarah Khan spoke about her husband Falak’s habit of...
Oscar 2021: Celebrities Fashion looks you might have missed
6 hours ago
Oscars 2021: Celebrities Fashion looks you might have missed

The 93rd Annual Academy Awards had a more traditional layout than other...
The best and worst moments from the 2021 Oscars
6 hours ago
The best and worst moments from the 2021 Oscars

The Oscar 2021 creates many questions in our head that what would...

Recent News

Food delivery died
18 mins ago
Food Delivery Boy Crushed To Death In Karachi

KARACHI: An online food delivery boy was crushed to death in a...
Hina Khan
34 mins ago
Indian Actress Hina Khan Details How She Manages Her Prayers With Work

Indian Muslim Actress Hina Khan details how she manages her work with...
Modi Joe Biden Call
53 mins ago
Modi, Joe Biden Discuss prevailing Covid-19 situation in India On Call

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held fruitful talks with US President-elect Joe...
Sadqa-e-Fitr 2021
1 hour ago
Fitrana 2021: Amount Set at a minimum of Rs140 Per Head

Mufti Muneeb-Ur-Rehman has announced the amount of Sadqa-e-Fitr or Fitrana for the...